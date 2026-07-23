The Socialists Await the Gullible

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The leftist surge in America is shadowed by the incompatibility of Marxism and civil liberties.
So-called Democratic Socialists are having a moment in America, but their surge is shadowed by the incompatibility of Marxism and civil liberties. Feature the latest démarche by, say, Nicaragua’s leftist strongman, Daniel Ortega. “There will never be elections here again,” the Comandante asserts, and his rubber-stamp Congress is moving to cancel the vote that was set for 2027. It marks a caution for the Jacobins seeking to hijack America’s Democratic Party.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|