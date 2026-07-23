The Socialists Await the Gullible

So-called Democratic Socialists are having a moment in America, but their surge is shadowed by the incompatibility of Marxism and civil liberties. Feature the latest démarche by, say, Nicaragua’s leftist strongman, Daniel Ortega. “There will never be elections here again,” the Comandante asserts, and his rubber-stamp Congress is moving to cancel the vote that was set for 2027. It marks a caution for the Jacobins seeking to hijack America’s Democratic Party.