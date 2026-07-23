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The New York Sun
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The Socialists Await the Gullible

The leftist surge in America is shadowed by the incompatibility of Marxism and civil liberties.

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President Daniel Ortega, center, with police officers at Masaya, Nicaragua, on July 13, 2018.
President Daniel Ortega, center, with police officers at Masaya, Nicaragua, on July 13, 2018. AP/Cristobal Venegas
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN