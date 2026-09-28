Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
It allows the president to use a federal database of immigrant records to help states confirm citizenship of voters.
The Supreme Court is handing quite a victory to President Trump in his efforts to ensure the integrity of the midterm elections. The high court’s ruling Friday in Department Of Homeland Security v. League Of Women Voters allows Mr. Trump to use a federal database of immigration records to help states confirm the citizenship of voters. The decision contrasts with the court’s failure to back Mr. Trump’s push to tighten rules around mail-in voting.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Supreme Court is handing quite a victory to President Trump in his efforts to ensure the integrity of the midterm elections. The high court’s ruling Friday in Department Of Homeland Security v. League Of Women Voters allows Mr. Trump to use a federal database of immigration records to help states confirm the citizenship of voters. The decision contrasts with the court’s failure to back Mr. Trump’s push to tighten rules around mail-in voting.
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