The Widening Exodus From the ICC

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Chad is the latest country to spotlight the global court’s ‘undeniable and egregious selectivity.’
What to make of five countries quitting the International Criminal Court? It has the making of a good start, with some 120 more member nations to go. The latest country to decamp from the global tribunal is Chad, which decries the court’s “activity focused on the Global South in general and the African continent in particular.” Chad asserts that African nations “have become the willing victims of the ICC’s political instrumentalisation.”
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