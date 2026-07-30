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The New York Sun
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The Widening Exodus From the ICC

Chad is the latest country to spotlight the global court’s ‘undeniable and egregious selectivity.’

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The exterior of the International Criminal Court on February 23, 2026, at The Hague, Netherlands.
The exterior of the International Criminal Court on February 23, 2026, at The Hague, Netherlands. Pierre Crom/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN