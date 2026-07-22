Record 105.8 Million Americans Now ‘Not In the Labor Force’

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The number of those ‘not in the labor force’ jumped by 832,000 in June alone and has grown by 2.5 million since the start of the year.
Published:
Updated:
The number of Americans not participating in the labor force hit an all-time high in June, surpassing even the darkest months of the COVID-19 pandemic and raising fresh questions about the true health of the American economy.
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