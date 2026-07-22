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The New York Sun
Economy

Record 105.8 Million Americans Now ‘Not In the Labor Force’

The number of those ‘not in the labor force’ jumped by 832,000 in June alone and has grown by 2.5 million since the start of the year.

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The labor force participation rate fell to 59 percent in June — reflecting retirements, increased people on public benefits, and a large group of men who just don't work.
The labor force participation rate fell to 59 percent in June — reflecting retirements, increased people on public benefits, and a large group of men who just don't work. Cottonbro Studio via Pexels
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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