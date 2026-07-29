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The New York Sun
Arts+

Three Decades Later, ‘The Piano’ Still Plays Splendidly

While not everything has aged well, the strength of Jane Campion’s film lies in its foreshadowing through beautiful imagery.

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Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin in 'The Piano.'
Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin in 'The Piano.' Wikimedia Commons
SOPHIE HOWE
SOPHIE HOWE