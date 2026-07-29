Three Decades Later, ‘The Piano’ Still Plays Splendidly

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
While not everything has aged well, the strength of Jane Campion’s film lies in its foreshadowing through beautiful imagery.
The re-release of Jane Campion’s 1993 film, “The Piano,” in 4k restoration, hit select theaters on July 24th. Originally the picture premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or, making Ms. Campion the first female director to be a recipient of this award.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|