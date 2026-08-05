George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Trump’s nominee to be Attorney General vows to crack down on interstate shipment of abortion pills.
Could Todd Blanche lose his bid to serve as Attorney General because of a pledge to enforce federal law? The prospect emerges as President Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department vows a crackdown on interstate shipments of abortion pills. This practice, which Justice Samuel Alito has suggested makes a mockery of the high court’s ruling reversing Roe v. Wade, is the subject of federal litigation. Yet Mr. Blanche’s vow is raising hackles in the Senate.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Could Todd Blanche lose his bid to serve as Attorney General because of a pledge to enforce federal law? The prospect emerges as President Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department vows a crackdown on interstate shipments of abortion pills. This practice, which Justice Samuel Alito has suggested makes a mockery of the high court’s ruling reversing Roe v. Wade, is the subject of federal litigation. Yet Mr. Blanche’s vow is raising hackles in the Senate.
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