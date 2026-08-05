Could Todd Blanche lose his bid to serve as Attorney General because of a pledge to enforce federal law? The prospect emerges as President Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department vows a crackdown on interstate shipments of abortion pills. This practice, which Justice Samuel Alito has suggested makes a mockery of the high court’s ruling reversing Roe v. Wade, is the subject of federal litigation. Yet Mr. Blanche’s vow is raising hackles in the Senate.