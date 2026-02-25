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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump Delivers Longest State of the Union in History Featuring Protests, Attacks on Lawmakers and Supreme Court in Preview of Midterm Message

The president spoke for nearly two hours in what can be described as his most combative address to Congress.

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026.
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026. Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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