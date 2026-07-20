Trump Gutted the Education Department, Then Quietly Went on a Hiring Spree To Rebuild It

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The administration that declared mass layoffs at the Education Department its ‘final mission’ is now scrambling to hire hundreds back — raising hard questions about whether the demolition was ever a plan at all.
Less than 14 months after the Trump administration declared the Education Department’s workforce reduction its “final mission,” the same office it gutted most aggressively is now racing to hire hundreds of people back.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|