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The New York Sun
Education

Trump Gutted the Education Department, Then Quietly Went on a Hiring Spree To Rebuild It

The administration that declared mass layoffs at the Education Department its ‘final mission’ is now scrambling to hire hundreds back — raising hard questions about whether the demolition was ever a plan at all.

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President Trump, left, speaks as Education Secretary Linda McMahon, right, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listen at a Make America Healthy Again Commission Event.
President Trump, left, speaks as Education Secretary Linda McMahon, right, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listen at a Make America Healthy Again Commission Event. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY