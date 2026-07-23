Trump Launches ‘Unprecedented’ Effort To Claw Back the $5 Million He Has Already Paid to E. Jean Carroll

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The sex and advice columnist writes that she is ‘82 years old and has waited a very long time to receive her award.’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s attempt to reclaim the $5 million he was ordered to pay advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is “unprecedented” and “substantively meritless,” say her attorneys. The bid relies on a longshot petition by the president to the Supreme Court.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|