Search
The New York Sun
Justice

Trump Launches ‘Unprecedented’ Effort To Claw Back the $5 Million He Has Already Paid to E. Jean Carroll

The sex and advice columnist writes that she is ‘82 years old and has waited a very long time to receive her award.’

Gift this article
E. Jean Carroll departs her defamation trial against President Trump at New York federal court on January 16, 2024.
E. Jean Carroll departs her defamation trial against President Trump at New York federal court on January 16, 2024. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

Published:
Updated: