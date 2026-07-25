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The New York Sun
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Trump Lights Up the White House Correspondents Dinner With Jokes, Jabs, and a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat

‘When I’m not around, you’re all going to be broke,’ he told the ballroom full of journalists.

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President Donald Trump tosses a TRUMP 2028 hat to an attendee during the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria at Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2026.
President Donald Trump tosses a TRUMP 2028 hat to an attendee during the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria at Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2026. Eric Lee/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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