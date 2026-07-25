Trump Lights Up the White House Correspondents Dinner With Jokes, Jabs, and a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘When I’m not around, you’re all going to be broke,’ he told the ballroom full of journalists.
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President Trump made his long-awaited debut at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Friday night, trading barbs with the press, roasting his own Cabinet, and somehow making bulletproof vests the punchline of the evening.
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