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The New York Sun
Justice

Trump Nemesis John Bolton Agrees to Plea Deal in Classified Documents Case: Report

The former national security adviser reportedly will plead guilty to one count of illegal retention of classified information in a deal that still requires judicial approval.

John Bolton speaks at Harvard Kennedy School's John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum at Cambridge, Massachusetts, on September 29, 2025.
John Bolton speaks at Harvard Kennedy School's John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum at Cambridge, Massachusetts, on September 29, 2025. Michael Dwyer/AP
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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