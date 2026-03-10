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The New York Sun
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Trump Reverses Course on Kurdish Forces as CIA Arms Plan Draws Skepticism

The zigzag comes amid reporting that the CIA and Mossad have been coordinating for months to arm thousands of Kurdish fighters positioned along Iran’s northwestern frontier.

Rebaz Sharifi (L), Commander of Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) and others fighters are seen at their military base on March 9, 2026 in Erbil, Iraq.
Rebaz Sharifi (L), Commander of Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) and others fighters are seen at their military base on March 9, 2026 in Erbil, Iraq. Sedat Suna/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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