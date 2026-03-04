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The New York Sun
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Trump Says He Will Make Endorsement in Texas Senate Race ‘Soon,’ Demands Other GOP Candidate Quit the Race

Senator John Cornyn and state attorney general Ken Paxton are set to face each other again in May after neither candidate won a majority of the primary election on Tuesday.

John Cornyn, the incumbent U.S. Senator from Texas in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 15, 2025.
John Cornyn, the incumbent U.S. Senator from Texas in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 15, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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