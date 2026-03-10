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The New York Sun
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Trump Says America Destroyed Iranian Boats After Reports of Mines Being Deployed in Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices have shot up and back down over the past several days as the attacks on Iran continue.

Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz.
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz. AP/Kamran Jebreili
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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