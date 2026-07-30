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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump Threatens To Withdraw Blanche’s Nomination as Republican Senators Seek To Nix President’s Audit Immunity, Anti-Weaponization Fund

The president seemingly would rather delay Blanche’s confirmation than give up what two Republican senators see as a corrupt bargain.

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Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate hearing.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate hearing. Win McNamee/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE