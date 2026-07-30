Trump Threatens To Withdraw Blanche’s Nomination as Republican Senators Seek To Nix President’s Audit Immunity, Anti-Weaponization Fund

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The president seemingly would rather delay Blanche’s confirmation than give up what two Republican senators see as a corrupt bargain.
Rather than cut a deal to roll back his lawsuit settlement that grants him permanent immunity from IRS audits, President Trump says he is willing to withdraw acting attorney general Todd Blanche’s nomination until next year. Two Republicans, Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, have been holding up the Blanche nomination as they try to get Mr. Trump to give up his settlement agreement.
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