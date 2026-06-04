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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump To Nominate Blanche as Attorney General on Thursday

The acting attorney general likely has a smooth path to serving as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, arrives at the U.S Capitol on May 21, 2026.
The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, arrives at the U.S Capitol on May 21, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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