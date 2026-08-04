George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Industrial renaissance, the White House says, is underway in America.
Is America in the midst of a manufacturing revival? The sector, Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz reports, is “booming, expanding at the fastest pace since 2002 and beating expectations,” per new data from July. The White House credits President Trump’s “economic agenda” for “delivering an industrial renaissance across America.” By contrast, manufacturing in Communist China is stalling in the latest sign of economic weakness on the Mainland.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Is America in the midst of a manufacturing revival? The sector, Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz reports, is “booming, expanding at the fastest pace since 2002 and beating expectations,” per new data from July. The White House credits President Trump’s “economic agenda” for “delivering an industrial renaissance across America.” By contrast, manufacturing in Communist China is stalling in the latest sign of economic weakness on the Mainland.
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