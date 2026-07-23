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The New York Sun
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Trump’s ‘Patience Is Running Out’ With Thune on Failure To Pass SAVE America Act

The typically genteel majority leader is challenging the White House staff to come to the Capitol to start whipping votes.

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The Senate majority leader, John Thune, speaks following a policy luncheon at the United States Capitol on July 21, 2026.
The Senate majority leader, John Thune, speaks following a policy luncheon at the United States Capitol on July 21, 2026. Finn Gomez/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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