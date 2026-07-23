Trump’s ‘Patience Is Running Out’ With Thune on Failure To Pass SAVE America Act

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The typically genteel majority leader is challenging the White House staff to come to the Capitol to start whipping votes.
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President Trump’s “patience is running out” with the Senate majority leader, John Thune, according to the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. Mr. Trump has been amping up a public pressure campaign against the majority leader as Mr. Thune and other senators prepare to take a six-week summer recess.
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