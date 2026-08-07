George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Carlson describes Trump as appearing ‘uniquely weak’ and functioning ‘more like a hostage to foreign interests.’
A new coalition of high-profile conservatives has formally broken with President Trump, rallying around former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the intellectual figurehead of what its members are calling a true “America First” movement — one they say Trump has abandoned.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A new coalition of high-profile conservatives has formally broken with President Trump, rallying around former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the intellectual figurehead of what its members are calling a true “America First” movement — one they say Trump has abandoned.
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