What is Tucker Carlson up to? That’s the question in the wake of a weekend summit at his Maine estate followed by the promulgation of a ten-point manifesto shared in a 98-minute podcast episode. Mr. Carlson was joined in the roll out by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressman Thomas Massie, and the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent. The troika style themselves at the van of the post-Trump GOP.