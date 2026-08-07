George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The podcaster’s ten-point plan percolates with conspiracy theories and anti-Jewish paranoia.
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Updated:
What is Tucker Carlson up to? That’s the question in the wake of a weekend summit at his Maine estate followed by the promulgation of a ten-point manifesto shared in a 98-minute podcast episode. Mr. Carlson was joined in the roll out by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressman Thomas Massie, and the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent. The troika style themselves at the van of the post-Trump GOP.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
What is Tucker Carlson up to? That’s the question in the wake of a weekend summit at his Maine estate followed by the promulgation of a ten-point manifesto shared in a 98-minute podcast episode. Mr. Carlson was joined in the roll out by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressman Thomas Massie, and the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent. The troika style themselves at the van of the post-Trump GOP.
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