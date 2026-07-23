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The New York Sun
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Ukraine, Seeking To Bring War to Every Russian, Torches ‘Russia’s Amazon’

‘Striking at the most sensitive part of the comfort zone of ordinary imperial patriots and supporters of Putin,’ is how a Ukrainian official describes the tactic.

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A building damaged during a Ukrainian drone attack at Elektrostal in the Moscow region of Russia, July 18, 2026.
A building damaged during a Ukrainian drone attack at Elektrostal in the Moscow region of Russia, July 18, 2026. Governor Andrei Vorobyov's official telegram channel via AP
JAMES BROOKE
JAMES BROOKE

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