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UN Prepares for a New Leader

Trump reportedly wants the World Cup impresario, Gianni Infantino.

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President Trump and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy on July 19, 2026.
President Trump and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy on July 19, 2026. Dan Mullan/Getty Images
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UN Prepares for a New Leader | The New York Sun