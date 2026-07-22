UN Prepares for a New Leader

President Trump is reportedly nominating World Cup impresario Gianni Infantino to lead the United Nations. Once seen as a global ray of hope, the world body is now at best a negligent non-player. Once aspiring to the sublime, the UN has now become ridiculous. Back in 2016, when the current UN chief, Antonio Guterres, emerged as a leading candidate, he seemed like a reasonable choice. Few at Turtle Bay still think so. So why not Mr. Infantino?