Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Trump reportedly wants the World Cup impresario, Gianni Infantino.
President Trump is reportedly nominating World Cup impresario Gianni Infantino to lead the United Nations. Once seen as a global ray of hope, the world body is now at best a negligent non-player. Once aspiring to the sublime, the UN has now become ridiculous. Back in 2016, when the current UN chief, Antonio Guterres, emerged as a leading candidate, he seemed like a reasonable choice. Few at Turtle Bay still think so. So why not Mr. Infantino?
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|