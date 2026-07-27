Unexpected Course of Ukraine’s War Invites a Reappraisal of America’s Military Outlook

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Drone-equipped defense is prevailing, with enormous implications for how the Pentagon does business.
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Wars remake war. New weaponry, new tactics, new strategy time and again produce results no one predicted or thought possible.
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