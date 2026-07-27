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The New York Sun
Opinion

Unexpected Course of Ukraine’s War Invites a Reappraisal of America’s Military Outlook

Drone-equipped defense is prevailing, with enormous implications for how the Pentagon does business.

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A soldier of Ukraine's National Guard 15th Brigade carries a reconnaissance drone near the front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 29, 2024.
A soldier of Ukraine's National Guard 15th Brigade carries a reconnaissance drone near the front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 29, 2024. AP/Andriy Andriyenko
MICHAEL BARONE
MICHAEL BARONE

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