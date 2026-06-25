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USGS Warns Venezuela Death Toll Could Rise Into Thousands After Twin Earthquakes

President Trump says America ‘stands ready, willing, and able to help’ and that his administration ‘will be there for our new and great friends.’

Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake at Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026.
Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake at Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Ariana Cubillos/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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