George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The probe, launched in 2017, probed whether the firing of Director James Comey of the FBI was ordered by the Kremlin.
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How do you spell Oxford? That’s a question in the wake of the White House’s disclosure this week that the firing of FBI Director James Comey in 2017 prompted an investigation — codenamed “Operation Oxferd Comma” — into whether the termination was at the behest of President Putin. It has sparked puzzlement over the misspelling of “Oxford” to designate that probe.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
How do you spell Oxford? That’s a question in the wake of the White House’s disclosure this week that the firing of FBI Director James Comey in 2017 prompted an investigation — codenamed “Operation Oxferd Comma” — into whether the termination was at the behest of President Putin. It has sparked puzzlement over the misspelling of “Oxford” to designate that probe.
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