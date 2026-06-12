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The New York Sun
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Washington Teenage Wrestler Sues State Over Assault by Transgender Student, School’s Inaction

Family claims officials concealed opponent’s biological sex, failed to report the incident to law enforcement for 53 days.

Kallie Keeler says it wasn’t until after the match that a coach from another school district team informed them both that the opponent was biologically male.
Kallie Keeler says it wasn’t until after the match that a coach from another school district team informed them both that the opponent was biologically male. Via X
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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