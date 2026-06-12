Washington Teenage Wrestler Sues State Over Assault by Transgender Student, School’s Inaction

Published: Jun 12, 2026, 06:27 AM ET Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 12:33 PM ET

Family claims officials concealed opponent’s biological sex, failed to report the incident to law enforcement for 53 days.

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