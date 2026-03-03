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When Betting Markets Become Bounty Systems: Polymarket’s Dangerous New Frontier

Suspiciously accurate bets are preceding major geopolitical events, from Israeli strikes on Iran to the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Online prediction market platforms, such as Polymarket and Kalshi, allow people to place bets on wide-ranging subjects such as sports, finance, politics and currents events.
Online prediction market platforms, such as Polymarket and Kalshi, allow people to place bets on wide-ranging subjects such as sports, finance, politics and currents events. Scott Olson/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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