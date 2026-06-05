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The New York Sun
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When It Comes to New York City Public Safety, It’s Commissioner Tisch’s ‘Foot on the Gas’

Mayor Mamdani promised Jessica Tisch a partnership, but recent decisions at the New York Police Department suggest the commissioner is a one-woman show.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City's police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, on November 19, 2025.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City's police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, on November 19, 2025. Richard Drew-Pool/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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