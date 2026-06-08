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The New York Sun
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Where Is Mamdani’s Antisemitism Tsar?

‘It’s like there isn’t an office to combat antisemitism,’ the minority whip of the New York City Council, Inna Vernikov, tells the Sun.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s antisemitism tsar, Phylisa Wisdom, appears alongside Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez at the New York City Council on April 22, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s antisemitism tsar, Phylisa Wisdom, appears alongside Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez at the New York City Council on April 22, 2026. NYCtv via X
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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