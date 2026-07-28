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The New York Sun
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Why Lindsey Graham Will Be So Sorely Missed

The senator lies in state as both Netanyahu and Zelensky fly in.

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President Trump speaks during the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, July 28, 2026, at the Washington National Cathedral.
President Trump speaks during the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, July 28, 2026, at the Washington National Cathedral. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN