Why Lindsey Graham Will Be So Sorely Missed

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The senator lies in state as both Netanyahu and Zelensky fly in.
Where is Senator Lindsey Graham when you need him? The late, great South Carolinian, who is feted at Washington with two-day funeral services, was a friend to America’s allies Israel and Ukraine. The leaders of those countries flew over to pay a final homage to the senator. They also sat down on Tuesday with President Trump, who is suddenly uncharacteristically icy toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an admirer of the South Carolinian.
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