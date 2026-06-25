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The New York Sun
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Why Rwanda Is Threatening To Stop Fighting ISIS — And What Happens if It Follows Through

As European funding lapses and U.S. sanctions bite, Rwanda’s ultimatum over its Mozambique deployment puts a fragile counter-terrorism mission on the line.

The governor of Cabo Delgado province, Valige Tauabo, visits Rwandan troops in Ancuabe District on November 29, 2025, to express his gratitude for their role in counter-terrorism and restoring local stability.
The governor of Cabo Delgado province, Valige Tauabo, visits Rwandan troops in Ancuabe District on November 29, 2025, to express his gratitude for their role in counter-terrorism and restoring local stability. Rwanda Ministry of Defence via X
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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