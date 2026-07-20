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The New York Sun
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Why the Cervical Cancer Vaccine Is So Controversial

A vaccine that has eliminated cervical cancer in women under 25 in Australia, slashed rates by 87 percent in England, and been administered safely more than 800 million times worldwide.

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A woman signs up for a cervical cancer screening in Burien, Washington.
A woman signs up for a cervical cancer screening in Burien, Washington. Suzi Pratt/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

Why the Cervical Cancer Vaccine Is So Controversial | The New York Sun