Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
A vaccine that has eliminated cervical cancer in women under 25 in Australia, slashed rates by 87 percent in England, and been administered safely more than 800 million times worldwide.
She was 32, newly married, and ready to start a family when the call came. A California woman, who asked not to be named for privacy reasons, had just had a routine Pap smear as part of her pre-pregnancy checkup. What came back wasn’t a green light. It was an early-stage cervical cancer diagnosis tied to an HPV infection she had been carrying, unknowingly, for years.
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By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|