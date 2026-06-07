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The New York Sun
National

With Trump in Attendance, Knicks Fans Warned To Arrive Hours Before Monday’s Tip-Off at Game Three of NBA Finals

As ticket prices soar and security locks down, Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he will also be at the Garden, though in a ‘very different section’ from the president.

Number 32 Karl‑Anthony Towns scores for the New York Knicks during the finals against the San Antonio Spurs.
Number 32 Karl‑Anthony Towns scores for the New York Knicks during the finals against the San Antonio Spurs. New York Knicks via X.
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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