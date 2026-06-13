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The New York Sun
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Zambian AIDS Patients Pay the Price of Dispute Over America’s Demand for Preferential Access to Minerals

The standoff has laid bare a fundamental shift in how Washington now views foreign aid: not as diplomacy or a moral obligation, but as leverage.

AIDS center staffers lights candles at Hillcrest, South Africa, near Durban, to remember the 85 patients who died in their hospice over the previous year on World Aids Day December 1, 2025.
AIDS center staffers lights candles at Hillcrest, South Africa, near Durban, to remember the 85 patients who died in their hospice over the previous year on World Aids Day December 1, 2025. Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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