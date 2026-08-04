George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
A $48 million compromise in the Protect College Sports Act earns critical endorsement from the SEC and Big Ten.
After making significant concessions to the SEC and Big Ten, Senator Ted Cruz is confident his new bill to protect college sports will hit the Senate floor this week and could be signed by President Trump before the kickoff of a college football game this fall.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
After making significant concessions to the SEC and Big Ten, Senator Ted Cruz is confident his new bill to protect college sports will hit the Senate floor this week and could be signed by President Trump before the kickoff of a college football game this fall.
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