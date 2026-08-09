Smartphones — or, more precisely, the apps on them — can be rather distracting. Every ambient moment can be filled with a scroll, refresh, or notification, and so many live with their eyes glued to that small glowing rectangle. Many are happy doing so, while others feel guilty about their screen time and want to reduce it. They could just bring books with them, get in the habit of flicking less, or uninstall social media from their phones. I love Instagram and Twitter for about 10 minutes each a day and hate every minute I waste on them beyond that. So I don’t have either app on my phones and use the News Feed Eradicator extension on my laptop.