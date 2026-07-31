A Literary Celebration of America, From Bob Dylan to Borscht Belt

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
A new anthology reinforces Uncle Sam isn’t merely great because it is already something, but because it is always becoming something greater.
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‘250 Great American Things: A Sesquicentennial Celebration’
By County Highway
Hard Cider Press, 409 pages
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