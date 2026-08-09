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Kiyoshi Tanimoto, among those whose stories The New Yorker chronicled in 1946, fully recounts the devastation of the first city targeted in nuclear warfare.
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‘Hiroshima, 815: The Lost Memoir’
By Kiyoshi Tanimoto
Random House, 240 pages
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘Hiroshima, 815: The Lost Memoir’
By Kiyoshi Tanimoto
Random House, 240 pages
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