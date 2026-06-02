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The New York Sun
Arts+

A Marilyn Monroe Biography Committed to Facts, Not Myths

Andrew Wilson’s study of the actress, on the occasion of her centenary, delves into the reality of her psychology and behavior, not her roles onscreen.

Marilyn Monroe circa 1953.
Marilyn Monroe circa 1953. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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