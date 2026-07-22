A Muslim Commission Is Being Advanced in Massachusetts, and Democrats Are on Board

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Is such a group even constitutional?
Published:
Updated:
Just when we thought we weren’t doing diversity, equity, and inclusion anymore, along comes Massachusetts Senate Bill 2134, which claims to promote “civil rights and inclusion” for American Muslims. We’re all for civil rights, but what this bill actually does is propose the creation of a permanent, taxpayer-funded “commission on the status of people who practice Islam.” It would allow one religious group unprecedented ability to influence Massachusetts policy and legislation.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|