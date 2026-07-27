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The New York Sun
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Golf Tees Up Its New Golden Generation

Auburn product Jackson Koivun wins $1.6 million 3M Open as next wave of young golfers make their mark.

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Jackson Koivun during the Pro Am prior to the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2026.
Jackson Koivun during the Pro Am prior to the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2026. Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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