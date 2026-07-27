Golf Tees Up Its New Golden Generation

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Auburn product Jackson Koivun wins $1.6 million 3M Open as next wave of young golfers make their mark.
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Jack Nicklaus watched Jackson Koivun develop his game as a member of the Bear’s Club and knew the young man possessed the talent and drive to become a force in professional golf. What the Golden Bear didn’t anticipate, however, was that the future would arrive with the speed of a missile.
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