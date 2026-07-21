A Talented and Tormented Singer Is Finally Brought to Book

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
With trademark perversity, Anita O’Day never read her own autobiography, yet James Gavin’s new book unflinchingly captures the celebrated jazz singer.
‘Cool Heat: Anita O’Day and Her Dangerous Jazz Life’
By James Gavin
Equinox Books, 240 pages
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