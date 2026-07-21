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The New York Sun
Arts+

A Talented and Tormented Singer Is Finally Brought to Book

With trademark perversity, Anita O’Day never read her own autobiography, yet James Gavin’s new book unflinchingly captures the celebrated jazz singer.

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Anita O'Day in 1975.
Anita O'Day in 1975. David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
WILL FRIEDWALD
WILL FRIEDWALD