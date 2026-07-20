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The New York Sun
Arts+

A Warm-Hearted and Witty Look at Life, With a ‘Cold Hearted’ Nod to Paula Abdul

Comedian Bryan Safi addresses pop culture and people-pleasing in a funny, sharp and zany show.

Bryan Safi in 'Are You Mad at Me??'
Bryan Safi in 'Are You Mad at Me??' Angela of York
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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