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The New York Sun
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Advocates of Single-Payer Health Care Are Back, but Their Arguments Make as Little Sense as Ever

Such a system would lead to European-style rationing, delays, and forgone services, all leading to worsening health care.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer during his election night watch party at San Francisco on June 2, 2026.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer during his election night watch party at San Francisco on June 2, 2026. Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
VERONIQUE de RUGY

VERONIQUE de RUGY

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