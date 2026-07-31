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After Catastrophe of Covid, Imagine How Much Worse ‘Biological War’ Could Prove

New book by reporter and historian Annie Jacobsen sketches potential danger posed by genetically modified pathogens.

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Security personnel at the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology at Wuhan, China in 2021.
Security personnel at the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology at Wuhan, China in 2021. AP/Ng Han Guan, file
GEORGE WILL
GEORGE WILL