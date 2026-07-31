After Catastrophe of Covid, Imagine How Much Worse ‘Biological War’ Could Prove

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
New book by reporter and historian Annie Jacobsen sketches potential danger posed by genetically modified pathogens.
Three months before 9/11, some former Cabinet-level officials and subject-matter experts met near Washington to conduct a war game testing the nation’s ability to respond to a biological weapons attack. The postulated weapon was a smallpox pathogen.
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