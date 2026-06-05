Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

After Iran, Trump Vows To ‘Take Care’ of Cuba

Havana takes to a favorite arena, the UN, to accuse America of the Castro regime’s failures.

People wait to board transportation at Havana, Cuba, February 6, 2026.
People wait to board transportation at Havana, Cuba, February 6, 2026. AP/Ramon Espinosa
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp