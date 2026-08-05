George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
‘Project Jurassic Beer’ aims to pair the yeast of yesteryear to a modern-day sibling to formulate a perfect match to the original brew.
The smooth, chocolatey flavor of an early-version Guinness stout is coming back from the dead, literally, with the help of brewmasters, a DNA lab at Brussels, and divers who located a 162-year-old version of the beer in a shipwreck off Dover, England.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The smooth, chocolatey flavor of an early-version Guinness stout is coming back from the dead, literally, with the help of brewmasters, a DNA lab at Brussels, and divers who located a 162-year-old version of the beer in a shipwreck off Dover, England.
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