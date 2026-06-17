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America Faces a Political ‘Groundhog Day’ as Democrats’ Midterm Hopes Collide With Reality of Gerrymandered Maps 

The political freeze will thaw when party competition again occurs between the 40-yard lines, around the center of the field.

Vice President Harris speaks at East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina, October 13, 2024.
Vice President Harris speaks at East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina, October 13, 2024. AP/Susan Walsh
GEORGE WILL

GEORGE WILL

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