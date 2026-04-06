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The New York Sun
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America’s Military Might Is Guarding Our Freedom and Our Prosperity

One way or another, all of Iran’s capabilities will be destroyed through military action, whether there’s a deal or not.

President Trump speaking about the Iran war on April 1, 2026.
President Trump speaking about the Iran war on April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon-pool/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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