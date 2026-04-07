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The New York Sun
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An Unmissable Descent Into the Unique Artistic Labyrinth of Louise Bourgeois

Rather like one of her trademark spiders, Louise Bourgeois’s artistic legacy was compelling and forbidding in equal measure.

'Ray of Hope' by Louise Bourgeois, 2006.
'Ray of Hope' by Louise Bourgeois, 2006. Thomas Barratt/ The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY
DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

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